Rural Development Initiatives will host a Greater Palouse Rural Leadership Program offering community leadership classes beginning in March for area residents.
The free program, sponsored by Avista, Empire Health and Innovia Foundation, will focus on developing the community leadership capacity of individuals. Area residents who wish to gain new tools for making positive change in their community are encouraged to apply.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 13.
An online application is available at surveymonkey.com/r/Palouse2020.
For questions or information, contact Peggy Boone by email at pboone@rdiinc.org or call (541) 678-3734.