Registration is underway for the 11th annual Kids’ Science and Engineering Day scheduled for March 28 at the Center for Undergraduate Education on Washington State University campus in Pullman.
The event is hosted by the Society of Women Engineers at WSU, and is for students in grades K-5 from local elementary schools to learn basic science and engineering principles.
Early registration is $5 per child and $10 per family. Registration at the door is $10 per child and $15 per family. Children must be 2 or older..
Students who sign up before Thursday will receive a free T-shirt. Registration is available through swe.wsu.edu.