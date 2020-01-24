Hello Mom, a local mom’s group put on through Pullman Parks and Recreation, will begin its third semester next week. The group meets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Pullman Parks and Recreation Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman.
Registration is available through Pullman Parks and Recreation. Cost is $105 per mother, which includes childcare for children 6 months to 5 years old. Babies younger than 6 months stay with their mother.
For more information, email questions to hellomompullman@gmail.com.