Registration is open for a financial conference from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 1 at the Best Western Plus University Inn at Moscow.
The conference is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Finance and hosted by the University of Idaho Extension. It will feature Idaho-based financial experts across a wide variety of fields.
The event will provide Idaho consumers with financial information, resources and tools to help them reach their financial goals. Breakout sessions include budgeting for retirement, buying a home, business startups, estate planning and childcare solutions.
The Department of Finance will offer free financial educational materials to conference participants that include books and brochures with information about saving and investing, homebuyer resources, cybersecurity and identity theft prevention, credit scoring and more. Department staff will also be available to answer questions and assist consumers.
Registration is required for the event and may be completed online at uidaho.edu/financial-conference.