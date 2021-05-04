Online registration is now open for the Port of Whitman County’s 2021 Snake River Family Festival at Boyer Park & Marina at 1753 Granite Road, along the Snake River southwest of Colfax and Pullman.
The first 500 people to register will receive a ticket by email for free ice cream and a bag of goodies. Festivalgoers may redeem their ticket by presenting a digital or printed copy at the Boyer Park store through May 31. The store is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Families may register up to five people from their household and each member of the family will receive their own free ice cream and bag, which contain games and activities designed for attendees to enjoy a day on the river. Giveaways include a Frisbee disc, sunglasses, bubbles, Snake River posters, a salmon life cycle board game and a crossword puzzle that leads players along the 3.5-mile Snake River Trail.
For information and to register, visit the Snake River Family Festival website at this web link: jotform.com/form/210254696678164. For registration assistance, please call (509) 397-3791.