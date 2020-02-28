Registration is now open for Latah County Cal Ripken Baseball for ages 8 to 12 at latahcounty.siplay.com.
Players and coaches should register no later than March 27. Mandatory player assessments will be March 28 at the Moscow Middle School Bear Den, and practices will begin the last week in March.
Opening day is April 18, with the end-of-season tournament the first week of June.
The league is also seeking coaches, volunteers and umpires. For more information, contact Aaron Schab at moscowcrvp@gmail.com.