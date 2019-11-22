Registration for the 2020 Idaho Master Gardener Program is now open.
The University of Idaho, Latah County Extension master gardener training is research-based and presented by professionals and experts. Class topics include soils, entomology, organic gardening, weeds, pests, pruning and more.
Classes will be 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays Jan. 16 to May 21 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Cost is $150 for the program, with a possible $100 year-end refund if certification requirements are met.
For additional information about the program or to register, contact Ember Powell, Program Coordinator at Latah County’s UI Extension office: latah@uidaho.edu or (208) 883-2267.