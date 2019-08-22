The Palouse Plein Air 2019 painting competition is scheduled for Sept. 14-20.
Scott Gellatly of Gamblin Paints will be the guest juror for the competition. Selected participants will be awarded cash prizes.
Palouse Plein Air is open to all artists 18 and older. All painting media are eligible for competition, including gouache, watercolor, acrylic and oil.
Registration forms are available to download from the City of Moscow’s website. Printed registration forms can be picked up inside Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow.