Registration is now open for the University of Idaho Extension’s annual Smart Women, Smart Money Conference, set for 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Bruce M. Pitman Center in Moscow.
The free conference will feature national and local speakers, including state treasurer Julie Ellsworth, conference host Ron Crane, former news anchor Carolyn Holly, president of State Financial Officers Foundation Derek Kreifels, conference coach Linda Cohen and WNBA player Tamika Catchings, as the keynote speaker.
Smart Women, Smart Money is a financial conference for women focused on budgeting, debt reduction, investing and retirement.
Registration, available through smswidaho.com, is free and includes breakfast and lunch.