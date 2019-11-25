MONDAY
Move It or Lose It — 11 a.m.-noon, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Free exercise class. Must be 18 year or older. Erin St. Pierre and Kasey Vitto will conduct.
Colton Library Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Colton Library, 706 Broadway, Colton. Early learning story time with books, singing, crafts and storytelling for ages 6 and younger. Info: Holly, (509) 229-3887 or whitco.lib.wa.us.
Mother-Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Uma Center, 414 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. A safe space where mothers can come together and share the truth about motherhood. Info: tyana@tyanakelley.com.
Rotary Club of Moscow Meeting — noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Visitors are welcome.
Caregiver Coffee and Support Group — 2-3:30 p.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Meet on the first and third Mondays of every month. This is a safe and confidential place where those providing care to loved ones can gather with others who understand the challenges and rewards.
STEM Seedling Program — 3:30-4:45 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman. Pre-registration not required. More info: Contact Haley and Maura at neillpublicstem@gmail.com.
Pokemon Club — 3:30-5:30 p.m., Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Bring cards to battle, trade or show off. For kids of all ages.
Read for Life — 5-7 p.m., Interfaith House, 720 NE Thatuna St., Pullman. Supervised tutoring program for children grades K-6, assesses reading levels and provides appropriate instruction. Info: John Doty, (509) 339-3937.
Inland Harmony Chorus Rehearsal — 6:30-9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 648 W. Ash St., Genesee. Carpools available from Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston and Clarkston. Info: Ronda, (509) 552-6221. Visitors always welcome.
TUESDAY
Co-op Kids — 9-10 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op Cafe, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Info: amamaswork@yahoo.com.
Sew Happy — 10-11:30 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Info: Linda at (509) 332-5340.
Library Babies Lap Sit — 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Info: (208) 882-3925, ext. 116.
Palouse Library Story Time — 11 a.m., Palouse Library, 120 Main St., Palouse. Early learning story time with books, singing, crafts and storytelling for ages 6 and younger. Info: Bev, (509) 878-1513 or whitco.lib.wa.us.
Moscow Central Lions Club — noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
Al Anon Group Meeting — noon-1 p.m., Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, 303 N. Third St., Garfield. Al Anon: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Info: Danielle at (509) 339-5265.
WonderScience — 1:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Info: palousescience.org or (509) 332-6869.
65+ Fitness Class — 3:15-4:15 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Strength, balance and fitness program. Targeted for 65+, but all ages are welcomed. Suggested donation: $1 per class. Info: Colfax Library, (509) 397-4366; Tyne Gray, (509) 334-4074; or tyne.gray@pullmanregional.org.
Wonder Wizards — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library. The STEAM Club will explore topics related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Free.
After School Science — 4 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Info: palousescience.org or (509) 332-6869.
Young Readers — 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Open to children ages 6-10.
Middle-Grade Readers — 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Open to children ages 9-14.
Teen Readers — 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow Open to children ages 13-18.
Family Storytime — 6-6:30 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Free snacks for children in the program. Info: Rachael Ritter, rachael.ritter@neill-lib.org or (509) 338-3175
Moscow Toastmasters Club — 6-7:30 p.m., Latah Room, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Adults improving their communication and leadership skills. Free to visitors. Guests always welcome. Info: Pam, (208) 669-1359.
Palouse Harmony Chorus Rehearsal — 6:45 p.m., fellowship hall of Moscow First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. Palouse Harmony Chorus is an all-male barbershop ensemble. Visitors always welcome. Info: Dan Pierce, (208) 883-3600 or www.palouseharmonychorus.com.
WEDNESDAY
Mother Goose Time Lap Sit Program — 9:30-10 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children birth-24 months and their parents/caregivers may attend. Info: Kathleen Ahern, (509) 338-3258.
Move It or Lose It — 11 a.m.-noon, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Free exercise class. Must be 18 year or older. Erin St. Pierre and Kasey Vitto will conduct.
Time for Twos Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children 2-3 years and their parents/caregivers may attend. Books, songs, rhymes and movement activities. Info: (509) 338-3258.
Lap-sit Storytime — 10:30 a.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. For care providers and babies and waddlers aged 0-18 months. Picture books, stories and rhymes. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Moscow League of Women Voters — noon-1 p.m., Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The public is invited to attend.
Motherhood Connections — noon-1:30 p.m., Martin Wellness Center, 510 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Sponsored by Gritman Medical Center. Free discussion group open to all new moms and their babies.
Kinder!Science — 1:30 p.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Info: palousescience.org or (509) 332-6869.
Story Time — 1:30 p.m., Whitman County Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield.
Postnatal Yoga — 3:30-4:30 p.m., Uma Center, 414 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. $7 drop in or $5 with purchase of 10 class pass. Info: kpetterson4@gmail.com.
STEM Program for Teens — 3:30-4:45 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman. Pre-registration is not required. More info: Contact Haley and Maura at neillpublicstem@gmail.com.
Prenatal Yoga — 5:15-6:30 p.m., Uma Center, 414 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. $7 drop in or $5 with purchase of 10 class pass. Info: kpetterson4@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Mother Goose Time Lap Sit Program — 9:30-10 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children 0-24 months and their parents/caregivers may attend. Info: Kathleen Ahern, (509) 338-3258.
Preschool Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children 3-5 years and their caregivers are invited. Info: (509) 338-3258.
Baby Time — 10:10 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. For ages 0-2. Info: Sheri or Nicole, (509) 397-4366 or whitco.lib.wa.us.
Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. For ages 2-3. Info: Sheri or Nicole, (509) 397-4366 or whitco.lib.wa.us.
Family Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Storytime incorporates books, songs, crafts and storytelling to help children ages 3-5 years become classroom-ready. Info: (208) 882-3925, ext. 116.
Curious!Kids — 10:30 a.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Info: palousescience.org or (509) 332-6869.
Story Time — 11 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. For ages 4-7. Info: Sheri or Nicole, (509) 397-4366 or whitco.lib.wa.us.
Preschool Story Time — 11 a.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Story time is for children and their caregivers.
Pullman League of Women Voters Brown Bag — noon-1 p.m., Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Info: lwvpull@yahoo.com.
Kiwanis Club of Pullman meeting — noon, Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Lunch available for $12. Programs include local speakers and service opportunities. Info: www.kiwanisclubofpullman.org.
Lavender Lunch — 12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 229 Teaching and Learning Center, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Opportunity to meet new people and talk about current events, enjoy a free peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich lunch. Free, public.
Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., Latah County Extension Office, 200 S. Almon St., Moscow. A staff member will be on hand to help people with their plant questions or issues. More info: (208) 883-2267. Every Thursday through the growing season.
65+ Fitness Class — 3:15-4:15 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Strength, balance and fitness program. Targeted for 65+, but all ages are welcomed. Suggested donation: $1 per class. Info: Colfax Library, (509) 397-4366; Tyne Gray, (509) 334-4074; or tyne.gray@pullmanregional.org.
T-CBT Group for Anxiety and Depression — 4:30-6 p.m., WSU Psychology Clinic, 362 Johnson Tower, Pullman. Info: (509) 335-3587 or psychology.clinic@wsu.edu.
Read for Life — 5-7 p.m., Interfaith House, 720 NE Thatuna St., Pullman. Supervised tutoring program for children grades K-6, assesses reading levels and provides appropriate instruction. Info: John Doty, (509) 339-3937.
Family Story Time — 6-6:30 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children birth-6 years old and their parent may attend. Info: Rachael Ritter (509) 338-3175.
Hog Heaven Toastmaster Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Latah Room, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Social and leadership club open to people 18 and older. No cost to visitors. Info: Pam, (208) 669-1359.
Entertainment in the Park — 6-8 p.m., East City Park, Moscow. L-Bow the Clown and the Moscow Arts Commission Band will perform. Family-friendly, free. Info: (208) 882-3925.
Social Issues Book Club — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Daily Grind, 230 E. Main St., Pullman. Book club focused on social issues. Meets first and third Thursday of every month.
FRIDAY
Play and Learn — 10-11:30 a.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Program for children. Info: Sheri or Nichole, (877) 733-3375 or www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Uniontown Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown. Early learning story time with books, singing, crafts and storytelling for ages 6 and younger. Info: Nicole, (509) 229-3880 or uniontown@whitco.lib.wa.
Palouse Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m., Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse. Contact Bev, (509) 878-1513 for more information.
Just Ask Why — 10:30 a.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Info: palousescience.org or (509) 332-6869.
Preschool Story Time — 11 a.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. Children will work on a craft project and read an engaging story.
Good Yarns Knit and Crochet Group — 1-2:30 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Info: (509) 334-3595.
Palouse Peace Coalition Peace Vigil — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Friendship Square, Main Street, Moscow. All community members may attend.
International Folk Dancers of the Palouse — 7:30-10 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church basement, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Newcomers welcome. No experience or partner necessary. Dances are free and open to the public. All ages and abilities are welcome. Info: m-dibble@hotmail.com.
SATURDAY
Albion Library Story Time — 2 p.m., Albion Library, 210 N. F St., Albion. Early learning story time with books, singing, crafts and storytelling for ages 6 and younger. Info: Paul, (509) 338-9641 or whitco.lib.wa.us.