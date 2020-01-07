This calendar of events appears on occasion in the Daily News. To add, delete or edit an event, please contact our news clerk at briefs@dnews.com.
TODAY
Co-op Kids — 9-10 a.m., Moscow Food Co-op Cafe, 121 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Crafts and activities. For kids ages 3-5 with parent or guardian. Info: (208) 882-8537.
Sew Happy — 10-11:30 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Work on sewing projects or learn to sew. Info: (509) 334-3595.
Library Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. For ages 0-2.5 years with caregiver. Info: (208) 882-3925.
Al Anon Group Meeting — noon-1 p.m., Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, 303 N. Third St., Garfield. Al Anon: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Info: Danielle at (509) 339-5265.
Suzanne’s Science Corner — 11-11:30 a.m., Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Info: palousescience.org or (509) 332-6869.
65 and older Fitness Class — 3:15-4:15 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Strength, balance and fitness program. Targeted for 65 and older, but all ages are welcomed. Suggested donation: $1 per class. Info: Colfax Library, (509) 397-4366; Tyne Gray, (509) 334-4074; or tyne.gray@pullmanregional.org.
Family Storytime — 6-6:30 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Free snacks for children in the program. Info: Rachael Ritter, rachael.ritter@neill-lib.org or (509) 338-3175
WEDNESDAY
Mother Goose Time Lap Sit Program — 9:30-10 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children birth-24 months and their parents/caregivers may attend. Info: Kathleen Ahern, (509) 338-3258.
Move It or Lose It — 11 a.m.-noon, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Free exercise class. Must be 18 year or older. Info: Krista Jones at (509) 397-3435, ext. 334.
Time for Twos Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children 2-3 years and their parents/caregivers may attend. Books, songs, rhymes and movement activities. Info: (509) 338-3258.
Prenatal/Postnatal Yoga — 5:15-6:30 p.m., Uma Center, 414 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. $10 drop in or $8 with purchase of class pass. Info: kpetterson4@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Mother Goose Time Lap Sit Program — 9:30-10 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children 0-24 months and their parents/caregivers may attend. Info: Kathleen Ahern, (509) 338-3258.
Preschool Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Children 3-5 years and their caregivers are invited. Info: (509) 338-3258.
Early Learning Story Time — 10:10-11:30 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. For ages 0-2, 2-3 and 4-5. Info: (509) 397-4366.
Family Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Storytime incorporates books, songs, crafts and storytelling to help children ages 3-5 years become classroom-ready. Info: (208) 882-3925, ext. 116.
FRIDAY
Uniontown Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown. Early learning story time with books, singing, crafts and storytelling for ages 6 and younger. Info: Nicole, (509) 229-3880 or uniontown@whitco.lib.wa.
Palouse Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m., Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St., Palouse. Contact Bev, (509) 878-1513, for more information.
It’s A Zoo! Potlatch Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Potlatch Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. Family storytime about animals. For ages 3-5 with caregiver. Info: (208) 875-1036.
Good Yarns Knit and Crochet Group — 1-2:30 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Info: (509) 334-3595.
MONDAY
Move It or Lose It — 11 a.m.-noon, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Free exercise fitness class. Info: Krista Jones (509) 397-3435, ext. 334.
Colton Library Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Colton Library, 706 Broadway, Colton. Early learning story time with books, singing, crafts and storytelling for ages 6 and younger. Info: Holly, (509) 229-3887 or whitco.lib.wa.us.
Mother-Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Uma Center, 414 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. A safe space where mothers can come together and share the truth about motherhood.
Caregiver Coffee and Support Group — 2-3:30 p.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Meet on the first and third Mondays of every month. This is a safe and confidential place where those providing care to loved ones can gather.