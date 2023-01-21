Relief has come for many of the Inland Cellular customers who have been unable to call or text when they travel outside of the company’s coverage area.

System configuration updates that correct the problem became available this week for those who use S21, A12 and S10e models of Samsung phones. Updates for Samsung models A51, S20FE and S21FE are expected to be available next week.

However, in order to receive the “system configuration update,” phone owners must first make sure they have already downloaded and installed on their phones the latest Samsung software, which is separate from the the system configuration update required to allow for callings and texting.

