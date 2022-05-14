Remembering Hudson

<text>A cross, balloons and flowers on the bank of Paradise Creek in Moscow in memory of University of Idaho student Hudson R. Lindow, who died by drowning near the spot April 30. Photo snapped and submitted by Cecil Williams.</text>

 Cecil James Williams

