Friends of Hospice held its annual Trees of Light and Remembrance ceremony Tuesday to pause and provide a space for people to cherish their loved ones.
The ceremony provided a time for the community to remember those who have passed by requesting ornaments with their loved one’s name to be hung on the tree of life. Around 150 ornaments were placed on the tree that was lit up during the ceremony. People were comforted by music and a candlelighting vigil — six candles were lit for those who have passed and the seventh candle was saved to honor people in the future.
“It’s a time of reflection, and a time of remembering those that we have lost through the years,” said Rosalie Harms, board member at Friends of Hospice. “It sends a very powerful message when everyone’s gathered together, we’re here for the same reason that we’re sharing the care we gave to those that we’ve lost.”
Harms said many people may not be aware of Friends of Hospice, but they have a positive impact on local families. Founded in Pullman in 1994, the nonprofit is dedicated to financially supporting and advancing hospice programs, and focused on providing comfort. They provide an array of services including palliative care, grief support and financial assistance for caregiving costs.
“It’s an emotional time for all of us,” Harms said. “We try to show support financially, emotionally and spiritually to the community to let them know they are not alone.”
Friends of Hospice has held the Trees of Light ceremony for almost as long as the organization has been established. Harms said the ceremony has been around for a little over 20 years, and continued to hold the event virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first year the ceremony has been in person since 2020.
Harms said the ceremony is a way for the organization to continue caring for families’ loved ones.
“(Friends of Hospice) was there with them through their care, and will be there with them afterward to honor them,” Harms said.
Barb Sanborn, board member at Friends of Hospice, said the ceremony gives people an opportunity to slow down and remember their loved ones, especially during the holidays. She added it can be difficult for people during Christmas, but Friends of Hospice wants people to know they are not alone.
“Living and dying are communal,” Sanborn said. “Whether you’re here with your family or came alone, you always have your loved ones in your heart, you will always feel them with you.”
Sanborn said Friends of Hospice places the names of people on the tree who are requested. Four University of Idaho students who lost their lives in November were not placed on the tree, but Sanborn said Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves are all in their hearts.
“They are in our thoughts and they are present here with us,” Sanborn said.
At the ceremony, people could donate to Friends of Hospice, all funds will go toward the services the organization provides to local families in need.
To learn more about Friends of Hospice and their services, visit their website at friendsofhospice.ne.