Friends of Hospice held its annual Trees of Light and Remembrance ceremony Tuesday to pause and provide a space for people to cherish their loved ones.

The ceremony provided a time for the community to remember those who have passed by requesting ornaments with their loved one’s name to be hung on the tree of life. Around 150 ornaments were placed on the tree that was lit up during the ceremony. People were comforted by music and a candlelighting vigil — six candles were lit for those who have passed and the seventh candle was saved to honor people in the future.

“It’s a time of reflection, and a time of remembering those that we have lost through the years,” said Rosalie Harms, board member at Friends of Hospice. “It sends a very powerful message when everyone’s gathered together, we’re here for the same reason that we’re sharing the care we gave to those that we’ve lost.”

