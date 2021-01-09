As was first reported in early December, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News will no longer publish a Monday print edition of the newspaper.
The weekend’s local, regional and national news — including college and high school sports — will appear throughout the weekend on the newspaper’s online edition at dnews.com.
Features which normally appear in the Monday print edition will migrate to the weekend or Tuesday editions in the coming weeks. In today’s edition, readers will find a pair of crossword puzzles in the B section of the paper. On Tuesday, readers will find a pair of full comics pages and a pair of bridge columns.
For content questions and suggestions during the transition, please reach out to managing editor Craig Staszkow at cstaszkow@dnews.com. For subscribers with questions about online access, contact the circulation department at (208) 746-8742.