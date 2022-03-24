Removing the last bits of winter

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Washington State University recreation employee Rodger Moneymaker plows snow into small piles on the Valley Road Playfields on Wednesday morning in Pullman. Moneymaker said dividing up the large mound into smaller piles during a stretch of forecasted sunshine will allow him to use a snow blower to completely remove any leftover snow from the fields.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Washington State University recreation employee Rodger Moneymaker plows snow into small piles on the Valley Road Playfields on Wednesday morning in Pullman. Moneymaker said dividing up the large mound into smaller piles during a stretch of forecasted sunshine will allow him to use a snow blower to completely remove any leftover snow from the fields.

Tags

Recommended for you