Ren Fair poster contest winner

Samantha Kimbrow was the winner of the 47th annual Moscow Rennaisance Fair poster contest. Her effort, above, will be printed as a limited edition poster and available today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street in Moscow and also at Tye Dye Everything after today. Kimbrow is from Memphis, Tenn., and has lived in Moscow for the past 10 years.

