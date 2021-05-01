Ren Fair poster contest winner

Samantha Kimbrow was the winner of the 47th annual Moscow Rennaisance Fair poster contest. Her effort, above, will be printed as a limited edition poster and available today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street in Moscow and also at Tye Dye Everything after today. Kimbrow is from Memphis, Tenn., and has lived in Moscow for the past 10 years.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Excavation underway at SEL’s Moscow property
- Residents worry about developments
- David Johnston Crozier
- Airport working toward Boise flights
- Extending Conestoga Drive?
- Raymond J. Miller
- Susan Lynn Westacott
- Market, Ren Fair set to descend on Moscow
- Ziply Fiber coming to rural towns in Whitman, Latah counties
- Charlotte Land Summers Wenneker