Rain on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has decreased wildfire activity over the past few days.

Fire managers are currently deciding what roads and trails can be safely reopened to public access but no closures are expected to be lifted before this weekend, said Jim Wimer, fire information specialist for the forest.

“Public access to the forest is very important, especially this time of year when many people utilize the lands for hunting and gathering,” Wimer said.

Tags

Recommended for you