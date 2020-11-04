Washington 9th District Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, is poised to win her race against Libertarian Brett Borden by a wide margin.
Tuesday night’s results show Dye leading Borden with 75.5 percent of the vote in. She has earned the lead in all of the 9th District counties, including Whitman County.
In Whitman County, she earned 66.9 percent of the vote during an election where more than 14,000 ballots have been counted.
Her fellow Republican 9th District legislators also are ahead in their respective races. Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, is leading with 66.2 percent of the vote ahead of Democrat Jenn Goulet. Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, ran unopposed.
Numbers from the Whitman County Auditor’s office show 60 percent of registered voters cast their ballot in the general election. An estimated 3,000 votes are left to be counted.
“I’m just really thankful the voters in our district have given me another opportunity to serve,” Dye said Tuesday night.
She said voters felt this election was something of a turning point that came down to whether people valued their individual liberties and freedoms.
Dye specifically referred to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s restrictions on people and businesses. She previously has spoken in opposition to the governor’s actions.
“It would be better if we had more liberty and autonomy,” Dye said Tuesday.
Dye is a two-term incumbent who was first appointed in 2015.
