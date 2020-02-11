Repeal of grocery tax dies in committee

BOISE — The Idaho Legislature apparently won’t be eliminating the sales tax on groceries this year.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday declined to even introduce two bills that would have repealed the 6 percent tax, along with the related grocery tax credit. A third proposal was withdrawn without a vote.
That’s a sharp turnaround from three years ago, when a majority of lawmakers in both parties voted to eliminate the tax — only to see the effort stall when it was vetoed by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.
Monday’s bills all differed slightly in their definition of which foods would no longer be taxed, as well as in the steps they took to mitigate the impact of the repeal on local governments.
For example, legislation sponsored by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, would have eliminated the tax on food as defined by the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program program (previously known as Food Stamps). She noted that grocery stores already have the SNAP definition programmed into their computers, so it would be easy for them to remove the tax on that portion of their inventory.
The only exception she made was for deli sandwiches and other prepared food. They would continue to be taxed, in order to keep groceries from getting a tax break compared to restaurants or other eating establishments.
The net cost of Giddings’ proposal was approximately $64 million. That included $17 million to partially offset the impact on the local governments, which would see a reduction in their share of state sales tax collections because of the repeal.
The impact to the state general fund would be fully offset with funding from the tax relief fund, which currently collects about $6 million per month from out-of-state firms that make online sales to Idaho residents.
A competing proposal by Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, used a narrower definition of food. It would have retained the sales tax on candy, soda and sugary drinks and any kind of deli food or prepared food. He estimated the net cost of his legislation at $70 million.
The committee, however, declined to introduce either measure. The motion to introduce Giddings’ bill failed 9-7, while a motion to introduce Armstrong’s bill failed 11-5.
The move was a victory for the House Republican leadership, which is sponsoring legislation to increase the grocery tax credit to $135 per person.
The credit currently stands at $125 for seniors and $100 for all other Idahoans. It’s intended to offset the impact of the food tax on Idaho residents, while ensuring that tourists, undocumented aliens and other visitors continue to pay it.
“The best tax is the one that’s paid by others,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, during Monday’s committee meeting. “For people who are in the state recreating, or who are here illegally, (the sales tax on food) is the only tax they pay.”
As a defensive measure, Moyle was set to introduce a third, competing grocery tax repeal bill Monday. It offered another definition of food — exempting only soda and sugary drinks — and didn’t try to offset the impact to local governments. After the committee declined to introduce the first two measures, however, he voluntarily withdrew his proposal.
“I really don’t want to introduce this (legislation),” he said. “I still think the best decision is to increase the tax credit.”
Barring some sort of unusual parliamentary maneuver, Monday’s action likely means that efforts to eliminate the grocery tax are effectively dead this session.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.