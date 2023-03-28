Idaho’s direct care workforce isn’t being paid enough to sustain the needs of people with disabilities and seniors, according to a February report by the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations.

Direct care encompasses a range of workers assisting people with disabilities and those 65 or older. They include caregivers, community support workers, developmental therapists, home health or home care aides, and certified nursing assistants.

The report estimates there are 33,000 people in Idaho who rely on direct care workers, and only 23,000 people doing the job.