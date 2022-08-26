Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray said breaching the lower Snake River dams is not immediately feasible but the state, region and nation must work to make implementation of the salmon-saving measure a future possibility.

Their much-anticipated report on the issue, released Thursday, says saving the fish is imperative and calls for investments in clean energy development and transportation infrastructure to replace the low-carbon electricity generated at the dams and the tug-and-barge system farmers rely on to get inland crops to West Coast ports.

“We must recognize that breaching the dams does in fact offer us the best chance at protecting endangered salmon and other iconic species that run through these waters. But the hydropower and economic benefits of the dams are significant, and breaching them before we have other systems in place to replace those benefits would be disastrous,” Inslee said in a prepared statement.

Tags

Recommended for you