Employment and income growth are expected to remain at healthy levels in Idaho over the next few years, despite some growing storm clouds over the national economy.
An updated economic forecast released by the Idaho Division of Financial Management this week suggests job growth in the Gem State will remain higher than 2 percent per year through 2022, while personal income growth should average about 5 percent annually.
Personal income growth is a factor of increasing wages, as well as increases in the number of people who are earning an income. The July forecast predicts total personal income in Idaho will rise 5.7 percent this year, to $80.1 billion; the growth rate should gradually decreasing to 4.8 percent by 2022.
Non-farm employment, by comparison, is expected to increase by 2.9 percent, or 21,568 jobs, this year, to 760,215, before dropping to a 2.2 percent annual growth rate by 2022.
The Idaho forecast is based in part on a national forecast provided by IHS Markit. While the company predicts continued expansion of the overall economy, the annual growth rate is expected to drop below 2 percent next year. Global economic growth is also expected to slow.
“Trade uncertainties contribute to the international slowing,” noted the forecast’s executive summary. “This unease is also affecting businesses in the U.S.”
Business investment is dropping to “quite subdued levels,” the forecast notes, which in turn “slows the prospect for future real GDP growth.” Overall hiring is expected to drop from more than 2 million jobs per year to about 860,000 in 2021 and ’22.
