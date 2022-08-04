Monkeypox has yet to arrive on the Palouse, though it appeared that it had for a few hours Wednesday.
Whitman County Public Health announced at about 2:30 p.m. that a resident of the county had tested positive for the illness.
But at about 6:15 p.m., the director of public health retracted the earlier announcement.
“I just got a call from the physician that ordered the monkeypox test and they said that they had received additional results from the reference lab that indicated the PCR result was negative,” Chris Skidmore said in the second news release. “At this point we are going to have to retract the confirmation of that test until we can get an idea if more testing is required or if the result is actually negative. I sincerely apologize for this confusion and will send out another email tomorrow bringing more clarity to the situation.”
People who may have symptoms of monkeypox should contact their health care provider, according to Whitman County Public Health. The public should notify providers before a visit that they are concerned about monkeypox, and whether they had recent contact with a person who has been diagnosed or has a similar rash.