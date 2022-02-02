BOISE — Idaho state Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, introduced legislation this week to update Idaho’s archery regulations.
Mitchell sponsored House Bill 507, which allows for the use of lighted arrow nocks and mechanical broadheads.
“We’re the last state in the union to allow this,” he said Tuesday.
The nock is the portion of an arrow that fits onto the bowstring. Broadheads are the pointed end.
Lighted nocks make it easier for hunters to recover lost arrows, Mitchell said, which helps prevent unintended damage to wildlife or people who might step on them.
Mechanical broadheads have blades that spread wide to create a bigger wound. According to the statement of purpose on the bill, they “create higher accuracy as well as a more humane kill, and will decrease the waste of game from injuries and lost kills.”
The bill was introduced this week by the House Resources and Conservation Committee. Mitchell expects it to come back for a public hearing next week.