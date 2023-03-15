Eastern Washington’s representatives say police are being handcuffed by laws that are not allowing them to do their jobs, making communities not as safe as they once were.

Mary Dye and Joe Schmick, 9th District representatives of the House in Washington state, wanted to hear from small communities on issues presented in the 2023 legislative session. Both listened to people from all over the state during their telephone town hall event hosted in Olympia.

A caller from Spokane County asked representatives “What’s the deal with police pursuits?” referring to the bill that prohibits almost all vehicle pursuits in the state.

