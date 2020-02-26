The Whitman County Republican Party will hold a caucus starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at two pooled locations in Whitman County.
Attendees should arrive at 9 a.m. Locations are the Public Service Building Auditorium, at 310 N. Main St., in Colfax; and Colton Gun Club on Highway 195 in Colton.
The purpose of the party caucus is to elect delegates and alternates to represent each precinct at the Whitman County Republican Convention on March 28. Precinct delegates will elect delegates to represent Whitman County at the Washington state Republican Convention, whose delegates will in turn elect delegates to the Republican National Convention.
Washington voters can verify their voter precinct at myvote.wa.gov. Participants can pre-register for the Caucus at wsrp.org/caucus, and should take the confirmation page to the caucus.
For additional Information, contact the Whitman County GOP at whitmancogop@gmail.com.