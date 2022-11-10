Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners accepting candidate resumes
Pullman Regional Hospital board of commissioners has opened applications for a vacant board position and applications will be open until Sept. 28. Eligible candidates must be a registered voter, live in the hospital district and cannot be a hospital employee. Those interested can send a resume and letter of interest to Jeff Elbracht, president of the board, at 835 SE Bishop Blvd., in Pullman.
The board will hold a special meeting Oct.12 to interview candidates and possibly appoint a new commissioner. The appointee will have to file a personal financial affairs statement with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission as well as run for the office in the November 2023 election. Once elected, terms are six years and commissioners meet monthly in-person with a virtual option via Zoom. Learn more at pullmanregional.org/board.
Friends of Hospice has burgers, brats and music fundraiser
Friends of Hospice will have a fundraiser starting at noon Aug. 27 at Kruegel Park, 705 SE Dilke St., in Pullman. A burger and brat lunch will be served at noon and music from Andru Gomez begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the event and cost $25 for adults and $15 for children.
It is recommended attendees bring a chair or blanket to sit on during the event. Friends of Hospice is a nonprofit organization which provides resources for end-of-life care, comfort care and increasing public awareness of hospice. To learn more about Friends of Hospice, visit friendsofhospice.net.
City of Moscow and University of Idaho have block party Aug. 27
The city of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, and the University of Idaho will have a block party from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 27 on Main Street between Third and Fifth Street. The Block Party is a revival of the Vandal Town Block Party. There will be a karaoke contest, tug of war contest and tabletop speed jenga.
There will be live music from DJ Dave at Friendship Square, and food and beverage vendors will be available. For attendees older than the age of the 21, wristbands and event cups for beverages will be available at the identification check booth by the downtown clock. The event is family-friendly and free to attend.
Palouse Pathways has Path to College Night
Palouse Pathways will have a Path to College Night from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 24 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. The event is open to all ninth and tenth graders. At the event, middle and high school teachers will give tips on staying organized, making friends, and choosing clubs and classes. There will also be information about preparing and paying for college.
Palouse Pathways will be providing free pizza and drinks and will have free gas cards for the first 40 families who arrive. There will also be a drawing for two $50 Winco gift certificates. For more information, email palousepathways@gmail.com or visit palousepathways.org.