Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners accepting candidate resumes

Pullman Regional Hospital board of commissioners has opened applications for a vacant board position and applications will be open until Sept. 28. Eligible candidates must be a registered voter, live in the hospital district and cannot be a hospital employee. Those interested can send a resume and letter of interest to Jeff Elbracht, president of the board, at 835 SE Bishop Blvd., in Pullman.

The board will hold a special meeting Oct.12 to interview candidates and possibly appoint a new commissioner. The appointee will have to file a personal financial affairs statement with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission as well as run for the office in the November 2023 election. Once elected, terms are six years and commissioners meet monthly in-person with a virtual option via Zoom. Learn more at pullmanregional.org/board.

Tags

Recommended for you