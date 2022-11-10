BOISE — Idaho Republicans maintained their hold in the deeply conservative state on Tuesday by retaining all statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both seats in the U.S. House and supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse.

Republican Gov. Brad Little easily won a second term by defeating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy.

“I want to congratulate all those who earned a vote of confidence from Idahoans in Tuesday’s election,” Little said in a statement on Wednesday. “I stand ready to work with them to meet the people’s expectations.”

