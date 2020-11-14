Researchers with the University of Idaho have co-authored a paper introducing a first-of-its-kind database tracking the movement and behavior of arctic animal species.
UI distinguished professor of environmental science Lee Vierling said the so-called Arctic Animal Movement Archive was the result of collaboration between 160 scientists around the globe. He said the database includes more than 15 million points of data collected from 8,000 individual animals across 96 species as far back as 1991.
Vierling compared the database to existing archives of climatological data, saying the AAMA will help paint a clearer picture of the effects of climate change on species.
“We know that temperature in the Arctic is changing most rapidly of any region of the earth but up until now, we’ve never had a comprehensive database to see what those effects are on animals,” Vierling said. “So in order to really link up and determine whether or not it makes a difference for animals, we need to have a database that can span the same long, multi-generational timespan that is also shown in the climate data.”
The paper introducing the database was published in the journal Science earlier this week. Vierling’s co-authors include fellow UI College of Natural Resources professor Jan Eitel, student Jyoti Jennewein and former UI postdoctoral fellow Arjan Meddens.
Vierling said the research compiled in the database tracks the movement and behavior of both marine and terrestrial animals including moose, caribou and whales. He called the Arctic the “Serengeti of the north” where there is still little human impact and animal populations are able to grow to astonishing numbers.
He said the large-scale database will allow researchers to “take the temperature” of the animal world, similar to how researchers gauge atmospheric conditions through the use of huge amounts of data collected over the course of years or decades. He said these data can be compared to climatological data to help scientists understand whether changes in behavior or movement is an acute response to new conditions or if its part of a larger, longer-term cycle. He said the ability to look at data spanning decades will give researchers the ability to zoom out and consider trends from a macro view.
“We’ve had so much pressure by people, where we’re either isolating species because we’re cutting off habitat connectivity, or maybe we just don’t have the management mix quite right and you do get a catastrophic failure sometimes,” Vierling said. “The idea is to learn from these patterns, through the power of big data, and look for those trends that we would not have any hope of seeing, if we just looked at a certain population over a short period of time.”
Vierling said research produced through the use of this data could help to inform on the efficacy of ecological management techniques like hunting and whether those methods of management must be altered. He said humans have developed management tools based on certain assumptions about the natural world and it will be important for people to have an understanding of how those factors shift in order for those tools to continue to work well.
This is only the beginning, Vierling said. He said not only is the database accessible to anyone with an interest, but it’s a “living, breathing, dynamic resource,” and data will continue to be added to the archive.
“This is like building the library, where now we’ve got all the shelves and now it’s putting more and more and more data on those shelves, that represent more and more animals,” Vierling said. “What this really is, is an architecture within which to fill with the data and with the observations for the future.”
