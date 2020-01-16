Reservations for Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation’s 14th Annual Gala, presented by Avista, are currently being accepted.
The Annual Gala is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center in Pullman. The event will include wine and beer tasting, a gourmet dinner, program and dancing.
The Gala is the Foundation’s main fundraising event, and will support needs of PRH.
Tickets are $125, and are available until Monday. Reservations may be made online at pullmanregional.org/gala, or by calling Stephanie Pierce at the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation office at (509) 332-2044.