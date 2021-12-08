Moscow Police issued a local resident a citation for disturbing the peace Sunday after she played a loud noise on her speaker during a gathering of people singing Christmas carols in Friendship Square.
The event was organized by Moscow’s Christ Church.
Capt. Roger Lanier said the woman put a speaker out a window and played what sounded like static or an electronic tone at high volume during the afternoon gathering.
Police contacted the woman, who said she caused the noise. She was advised to shut off the speaker because she did not have a permit for amplified music.
The citation is a misdemeanor that could carry a fine up to $1,000.