Residents living near the site of a proposed rock quarry are appealing the county’s decision to allow the project north of Pullman.
The Whitman County Board of Adjustment will have a public hearing regarding the appeal 7 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom.
Kirk and Mellissa Dugger last month submitted the appeal that has been signed by other residents of their neighborhood.
In a letter to Thomson, Melissa Dugger wrote the rock quarry “would have a significant negative impact on the many homes and people who live in the immediate vicinity.”
Western Construction in Lewiston applied for an administrative use permit to open a new quarry on an 89-acre parcel of land owned by a resident on the south side of Palouse-Albion Road. It is expected the quarry will eventually grow to 39 acres, according to county documents.
Rock crushing would occur one to three times per year with the retail or wholesale of rocks Mondays through Fridays.
County Planner Alan Thomson said he does not know when Western Construction plans on creating the quarry, but if the appeal is dismissed the company can move forward with the project.
In the letter, Melissa Dugger wrote they would like to see the permit reissued with several conditions.
One is to require Western Construction to build a road across the field to access State Route 27 at a safer location. According to the letter, the intersection of Palouse-Albion Road with SR 27 does not become visible to southbound traffic until 645 feet north of the intersection.
“This is not adequate for southbound heavy truck traffic to slow down sufficiently to avoid a collision with a loaded rock truck pulling out into traffic,” the letter states.
A new intersection would be safer for traffic and the neighborhood would experience less disruption.
Their other condition is that Western Construction does not blast or haul rocks on Washington State University football game days.
The truck traffic, Melissa Dugger wrote, would cause significant negative impact to the Dugger’s RV park business on their farm. Additionally, it would also make SR 27 more dangerous because of high traffic volume already on the road for game days.
Their third condition is for Western Construction to take full financial responsibility for well damage caused by blasting.
Bryan and Debbie Praest, residents who live nearby, also sent a letter to the county in July opposing the rock quarry.
“The proposed rock quarry will significantly increase road noise and ambient noise throughout the days and evenings,” the letter states.
They were also concerned the trucks hauling rocks will abuse the roads and nearby bridge.
