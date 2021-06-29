Residents asked to conserve water, electricity

Cities, counties and agencies are getting the word out about how to adapt to triple-digit temperatures as scorching heat descends upon the Palouse this week.
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport reached 102 degrees Monday. The airport experienced a record warm overnight temperature heading into Monday at 73 degrees. The previous record for June 28 was 62 degrees in 2015.
Temperatures in Pullman are forecast to reach 108 degrees today, 106 degrees Wednesday and 99 degrees Thursday and Friday. Moscow is expected to be 106 degrees today, 105 degrees Wednesday and 99 and 98 degrees on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
The weather station at the Nez Perce County Airport in Lewiston set a new maximum daily high temperature record for June 28 at 112 degrees.
Whitman County Public Health issued a heat advisory warning people that children, seniors, homeless people, people with chronic illnesses and people who take certain medications, such as blood pressure medications or antihistamines are especially at risk for health problems, including heat exhaustion, often associated with high temperatures.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, dizziness, headache and nausea. Symptoms of the more dangerous heat stroke include a 103-degree body temperature, nausea, confusion, dizziness and hot skin that is not sweating.
The health department recommends staying hydrated, limiting time outdoors, wearing loose-fitting, light colored cotton clothes and checking on family members and vulnerable neighbors.
Those in a home without fans or air conditioning should open windows to allow air flow and keep shades or blinds drawn during the hottest part of the day or when the windows are in direct sunlight, the health department says. It recommends people spend part of the day in an air conditioned place like a shopping mall, library or a friend’s house.
It warns that using fans when the air temperature is above 95 degrees could be risky because it will blow hot air.
As temperatures rise, Avista is concerned about the increasing demand on the power grid. The utility company is asking its customers to conserve electricity this week between 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
“The unprecedented and sustained extreme high temperatures are putting a strain on the electric system that serves customers,” Avista said in a Monday news release.
Avista recommends reducing the use of air conditioning and other large electrical appliances. If people do use air conditioning, Avista says they should increase the setting on the thermostat by a few degrees.
It also encourages people to reduce the use of heat-producing appliances such as dishwashers, ovens, ranges and dryers.
Avista says people should replace air conditioning filters frequently and make sure central air conditioning units are clear of debris.
The City of Pullman is asking residents to reduce irrigation water use by 15 percent during the next three weeks to minimize drought impacts.
During the highest water production days, Pullman typically pumps 5.6 million gallons. On Friday, it pumped 4.8 million.
“This level of water use, at this point in the season, represents a trend that we do not want to continue, and we are asking users to reduce water use by 15 percent daily, for the next three weeks,” a Pullman news release says.
The city recommends people water their properties in the very early morning hours and water less frequently.
Those who need a place to cool off can find designated cooling centers located at several locations on the Palouse.
The Palouse Community Center announced Monday it will open as a cooling center this week.It will be open 1-5 p.m. today and 2-5 p.m Wednesday.
The City of Pullman announced it will extend the operation of its emergency cooling shelter through Thursday.
The shelter is available 12-8 p.m. daily in the Pullman Senior Center at Pullman City Hall on 190 SE Crestview Street.
In Moscow, the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 E. F St., will be open for extended hours to provide a cooling station. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays.
Other Moscow cooling locations that will be open to the public include: Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 East 6th St., noon to 9 p.m. through Thursday with family-friendly movies; Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., regular business hours; First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., hours vary; Palouse Mall, 1850 Pullman Road; Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday; and Inland Oasis 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
