PULLMAN — Pullman residents demanded the Port of Whitman County withdraw its application to rezone residential land to industrial use.

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners met for the first time Tuesday since AgTech OS made its decision to withdraw from its partnership with the port. Commissioners held a special meeting to address the rezone application for its proposed Agricultural Advancement Campus.

More than 40 community members attended to speak at two public comment periods. No action was made at the meeting, and commissioners agreed to address the rezone decision at its next regular meeting Apr. 6. The port continues to push for its Agricultural Advancement Campus, and has not changed its decision to apply for a rezone to the City of Pullman