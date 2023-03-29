PULLMAN — Pullman residents demanded the Port of Whitman County withdraw its application to rezone residential land to industrial use.
The Port of Whitman County Commissioners met for the first time Tuesday since AgTech OS made its decision to withdraw from its partnership with the port. Commissioners held a special meeting to address the rezone application for its proposed Agricultural Advancement Campus.
More than 40 community members attended to speak at two public comment periods. No action was made at the meeting, and commissioners agreed to address the rezone decision at its next regular meeting Apr. 6. The port continues to push for its Agricultural Advancement Campus, and has not changed its decision to apply for a rezone to the City of Pullman
Commissioner Kristine Meyer said that her goal in her role is to bring balance between economic prosperity and quality of life to the residents of Whitman County.
“I think that those things can happen in balance, not in exclusion of each other,” said Meyer.
She added that a biofuel plant, among other businesses that could be the anchor tenant of the campus, presents an economic opportunity for Whitman County. A biofuel plant, however, would create an alternative to fossil fuels in agricultural industries.
“We still have an obligation from Gov. (Jay) Inslee to be off of fossil fuels 95% by 2050 in (Washington) state,” said Meyer. “If we are going to help our agricultural industry, which I think all of us in general want to succeed in our county, giving an alternative to fossil fuel can still be viable. As a member of our economy, (this) is important.”
Commissioner Karl Webber said the port’s primary focus is economic development.
“The reason why we’re here is because we all believe in the future of Whitman County,” said Webber. “There’s zero benefit for the commissioner’s office (to build this campus). We’re looking out for the future of Whitman County, and we have to consider the economic impact across the county.”
Looking at the success of Schweitzer Engineering Labratories, as well as two other institutions in the region, a lot of economic success has been brought to the region, said Webber. But, as Washington State University’s enrollment numbers decline and SEL expands to other locations, Whitman County may become developmentally stagnant. This is one of the reasons why Webber believes building an Agricultural Advancement Campus is necessary.
Commissioner Tom Kammerzell said though the ports throughout the state cannot build the infrastructure to recruit businesses, it has the ability to invest in the long term. Building the campus would be investing in Whitman County, as Kammerzell said it would bring more opportunities for workforce employee not.
He added the rezone application ultimately goes through 18 sets of eyes, the three commissioners at the port, seven members of the planning commission, seven city council members and the mayor.
“If it goes through 18 people, it will be the right decision,” said Kammerzell. “If it ends up after the final process (the decision) it’s not what we envisioned, that’s still right. I’m totally convinced whatever it is will be right.”
Many Pullman and Whitman County residents expressed their opinion during the two public comment periods. Many remarks were centered around the concern of affordable housing and zoning residential land to commercial. Others commented on the community’s distrust in the port, possible detrimental outcomes of a biodiesel plant and the response to their voices disapproving the campus.
A Pullman resident said she wasn’t aware of the port until biodiesel plant plans were being discussed.
“Now since I’m aware, I have a bad taste in my mouth because of what you all are trying to do,” said the resident. “Your community is not supporting you in what you are trying to do, zoning residential to industrial. We’re all out of the loop. And now you’ve lost our trust trying to put industrial (land) so close to residential homes.”
She brought up there is already land zoned for industrial use by the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the port needs to rethink their rezone request.
A Whitman County resident said it was wise AgTech OS withdrew, and the community hopes the port also does the honorable, right thing and withdraw its rezoning proposal and vacate the matter completely.
“There is no guarantee you can give us,” said another Pullman resident. “We are having a wonderful life, we have wonderful scenery around us. You (could) bring some establishment that could take away our water, power, all the resources we need using the city’s infrastructure. (It’s) just unthinkable to me as a citizen.”
An attendee said the port has heard the community’s voices, but haven’t listened.
“This is where we live, this is our neighborhood and this is a serious matter to us,” said the attendee. “I am strongly in favor of an agricultural campus, but it doesn’t belong in our neighborhoods. We’re asking you all now to discontinue this process and move on. We’re done asking — we’re demanding”
A Pullman resident said the community will not stop expressing its disdain for the campus.
“We’re not going away, we’ve been speaking pretty loudly and clearly in what we are asking for,” said the Pullman resident. “We will pursue opposition to this agricultural campus in our backyard until we reach a conclusion.”
All commissioners thanked those who attended the meeting and voiced opinions.
“I’m glad you guys are here and are engaging in this process. Because, what if we did this and no one said anything?” said Meyer. “That would be awful. Thank you for engaging in this process, truly.”
Webber encouraged attendees to keep engaging in the rezone application, and future endeavors of the port.