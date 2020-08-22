Pullman residents have asked the city’s planning commission to deny a proposed zone change that would pave the way for a 395-bedroom apartment building near a busy intersection.
The Pullman Planning Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss the “Stadium Way Student Housing” project from Gilbane Development Company proposed near the intersection of Ritchie Street and Stadium Way. The apartment includes on-site parking.
The property is partially occupied by the Bethany Bible Church at 1250 NW Ritchie St. The church has granted Gilbane Development Company permission to seek the zone change to R4 residential.
Residents of the nearby Statesman Condominiums have written to the commission expressing concerns about the significant increase in traffic and noise this apartment building could create.
John Burns, president of the board of Statesman Condominiums, wrote that nearly 400 bedrooms could bring hundreds of cars, plus pedestrians, to an area that is not equipped to handle such traffic. He said Ritchie Street is too narrow for many cars to pass through safely, and its intersection with Stadium Way is already a dangerous intersection because of its “blind non-conforming angle on a steep hillside,” he wrote in his letter.
Burns told the Daily News the surrounding streets are steep and pose a danger to cars during the winter. Adding more cars to these streets could force traffic to back up all the way to the intersection of Stadium Way and Grand Avenue near Dissmore’s IGA. That intersection is one of Pullman’s busiest.
These streets are access routes to Pullman High School, Jefferson Elementary and Kamiak Elementary.
Statesman Condominiums resident Helen Thomas shared concerns in a letter to the commission. She also stated that cars from the new apartments will likely cut through the Statesman’s a private drive to State Street, “rendering it even louder and less safe.”
The rezone application from Gilbane states “Public safety would benefit as the walkability and connectivity of the multi-family development to the surrounding areas, reduce the amount of traffic, and improve the nearby community.”
According to a transportation threshold study conducted by T-O Engineers, the project is forecast to generate 1,570 weekday trips with 70 trips in the morning and 229 trips during the morning and afternoon peak hours, respectively.
Burns said the Statesman’s 80-100 residents are mostly retired people who are attracted to the quiet environment the condominiums provide. He told the Daily News the addition of hundreds of college students would cause that peace and quiet to “go out the window.”
He also said the apartment building will change the look and feel of the area to make it seem more commercial. The size of the apartment building may block views of the Statesman’s residents and lower property values, he wrote in his letter.
“It’s just a big, scary, unknown change to a lot of our residents,” Burns told the Daily News.
Additionally, Burns fears there is an inadequate level of water utilities, sewers and fire hydrants to serve all the residents in the area.
More information is available in the Pullman Planning Commission meeting agenda at go.boarddocs.com/wa/pullman/Board.nsf/Public#.
Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. meeting, which can be viewed at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1499243901, will include a public hearing.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.