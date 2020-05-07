Moscow’s outdoor irrigation season will start Saturday, according to a city news release.
During the season, the city encourages residents to refrain from outdoor irrigation until precipitation and soil moisture decreases to a point that landscaping needs supplemental water.
City code states outdoor irrigation is allowed between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. unless modified by variance. Instances where a variance would be appropriate could include newly established lawns or landscaping, the release said.
Additional irrigation information and the water conservation ordinance variance application are on the city’s website: www.ci.moscow.id.us/651/Irrigation.
Questions regarding the irrigation season or variance should be directed to Nichole Baker, Water Conservation Program coordinator, at (208) 883-7114.