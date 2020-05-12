Idaho residents with disabilities can call Moscow’s location Disability Action Center to connect with staff who have access to resources like in-home food delivery or access to consumable medical supplies and durable medical equipment.
The effort is part of the COVID-19 response by The Consortium for Idahoans with Disabilities, in coordination with the regional centers for independent living, like Moscow DAC.
Help lines are staffed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Disability Action Center can be reached at (208) 883-0523.