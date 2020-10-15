Restaurant damaged in crash

Geoff Crimmins/Daily NewsA pedestrian walks past Rancho Viejo restaurant after the building was struck by a semi-truck trailer Wednesday in Pullman. Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said building inspectors checked the building on the corner of Paradise Street and Grand Avenue, and it appears the damage is cosmetic rather than structural. He said the wheels on the trailer malfunctioned when the vehicle turned right onto Paradise from Grand, causing the trailer to swing into the building. The crash, which was reported just before 7:30 a.m., temporarily closed lanes on both streets. No one was injured.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

