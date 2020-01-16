Saturday’s Vandal Cheer Challenge at the University of Idaho drew hundreds of cheerleaders and their families to Moscow. Below is a complete list of winners for the event.
In the middle school division, Moscow Middle School won first place in the Sideline category. Jennifer Junior High won the Pom category. Sacajawea Junior High won the All Girl Show and All Girl Stunt category.
In the freshman division, the Lewiston Bengal freshman won the Sideline, All Girl Show and All Girl Stunt categories.
In the 2A division, Orofino High School won first place in the Sideline, Pom and All Girl Show categories. Grangeville High School won the Partner Stunt and Coed Show categories.
In the 4A division, Moscow High School won the Pom, Sideline, Coed Show and Coed Stunt categories.
In the 5A division, Lewiston High School won the Pom, Sideline and All Girl Show categories.
In the All Star division, Lightning Elite won the Open Level 3 Show Routine and the Mini Level 1 Show Routine.
Bloodline Cheerleading won the Tiny Novice Level 1 Show Routine, Youth Coed Level 1 Show Routine and the Coed Senior Level 1 Show Routine.
O-Stars cheerleading won the Youth All Girl Level 1 Show Routine and the Junior All Girl Level 1 Show Routine.