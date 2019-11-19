WHITMAN COUNTY
Local Prop 1: Supporting improvements to rural roads.
Yes: 1,341
No: 1,160
PULLMAN
Proposition 1: $29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond.
Yes: 2,666
No: 1,821
City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)
District 1
Ann Parks: 1,405
Chris Johnson: 1,313
Councilor at-large
Eileen Macoll: 2,065
Francis Benjamin: 1,929
School Board District 1
Susan Weed: 2,809
Beth Ficklin: 1,818
COLFAX
City Council (four seats contested)
Seat 4
Mark Mackleit: 627
Andrew Stewart: 199
Seat 5
Ben Miller: 435
Sarina Roberts: 354
Seat 6
Jim Kackman: 643
Dominic Villareal: 175
Seat 7
Thomas Huntwork: 431
Jeremiah Roberts: 384
COLTON
Local Prop 1
Yes: 131
No: 37
PALOUSE
School Board
Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 281
Jerry Neumann: 228
Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy
Yes: 292
No: 99
Local Prop 2: Excess property tax levy
Yes: 282
No: 98
ALBION
Local Prop 1
Yes: 102
No: 61
GARFIELD
Local Prop 1
Yes: 138
No: 55
Garfield Park District Prop 1
Yes: 219
No: 75