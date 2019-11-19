WHITMAN COUNTY

Local Prop 1: Supporting improvements to rural roads.

Yes: 1,341

No: 1,160

PULLMAN

Proposition 1: $29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond.

Yes: 2,666

No: 1,821

City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)

District 1

Ann Parks: 1,405

Chris Johnson: 1,313

Councilor at-large

Eileen Macoll: 2,065

Francis Benjamin: 1,929

School Board District 1

Susan Weed: 2,809

Beth Ficklin: 1,818

COLFAX

City Council (four seats contested)

Seat 4

Mark Mackleit: 627

Andrew Stewart: 199

Seat 5

Ben Miller: 435

Sarina Roberts: 354

Seat 6

Jim Kackman: 643

Dominic Villareal: 175

Seat 7

Thomas Huntwork: 431

Jeremiah Roberts: 384

COLTON

Local Prop 1

Yes: 131

No: 37

PALOUSE

School Board

Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 281

Jerry Neumann: 228

Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 292

No: 99

Local Prop 2: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 282

No: 98

ALBION

Local Prop 1

Yes: 102

No: 61

GARFIELD

Local Prop 1

Yes: 138

No: 55

Garfield Park District Prop 1

Yes: 219

No: 75

