After 30 years of serving his community, Pullman Police Department Sgt. Dan Dornes plans to trade in his patrol car for an RV.
Dornes celebrated his final day with the PPD on Wednesday and will head off into retirement at age 58.
Dornes said he hopes his retirement years will include plenty of travel, both in the U.S. and internationally. He bought a RV last year and wants to hit the road with his dogs to see parts of America he has yet to explore. Those include Gettysburg, New York City, New England in the fall, the Smokey Mountains and the South, where he hopes to sample its delicious barbecue.
Though he is excited about the future, Dornes will miss the “close, family-type atmosphere” he has enjoyed for three decades at the police department.
“It’s a good police department with a lot of really good people that work here,” he said.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Dornes has been a dependable staple at the Pullman Police Department. Jenkins said he relied on Dornes heavily when he was hired as chief to teach him the department’s policies and show him the ropes.
“He’s been a really critical part of the successes here,” Jenkins said.
Dornes originally came to Pullman from Tacoma to study at Washington State University. After he graduated, he applied in 1987 to become a reserve officer. After a brief stint with the Colfax Police Department, Dornes said he became a full-time officer with PPD in 1989 and served on patrol for about a decade. He then worked as a detective for about six years before coming back to patrol.
Dornes said he fell in love with the Palouse while in college and never wanted to leave Pullman. Dornes said that he and his coworkers care about serving Pullman because it is not only their place of work, but also the place they and their families have chosen to live. He said the same cannot always be said for police officers in larger cities who commute from out of town.
“This is not just a job, but it’s also our community,” he said.
Dornes said of all his roles, he enjoyed being on patrol because of the excitement that came from responding to calls.
“You’re in the middle of things right when they’re happening,” he said.
Now he is looking for excitement on the roads of the U.S.
Dornes, who sported a shirt Thursday that said “Take the scenic route,” said he will miss the people at the PPD, who are his colleagues and friends.
“I’m going to miss the people here a lot,” he said.
