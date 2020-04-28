Hunters, anglers, hikers and even golfers in Washington will soon be able to engage in some of their favored spring pursuits.
Gov. Jay Inslee said at a news conference Monday that most state lands will reopen to day-use recreation, and many hunting and fishing seasons delayed or paused by his stay-home order will resume May 5, a week from today. Golfers will also be allowed to hit the links for the first time in more than a month.
Inslee put his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order in place March 23, closing state land to recreation in an effort to slow the spread of the illness that has swept across the globe and sickened more than a million Americans, according to reports. Hunting and fishing were suspended three days later.
Inslee emphasized that any loosening of measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 would quickly revert if people are unable to maintain social distancing while recreating.
“This is not a return to normal. This is only a beginning phase of relaxing outdoor recreation restrictions,” he said.
He called the decision to reopen “data driven” and said it will allow Washingtonians to take advantage of the state’s great outdoors.
“Outdoor recreation is one of the best things we can do to promote physical, mental and emotional well-being for Washingtonians during a time of great stress and isolation,” Inslee said. “And springtime in our state is Washington at its best, and people want to be out enjoying outdoor activities in a safe and responsible way.
Along with the heads of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Parks and Recreation Commission and Department of Natural Resources, Inslee advised people to avoid traveling long distances to recreate and to do so only with members of their households.
“All these activities do need to be done with appropriate social distancing,” he said.
All freshwater fishing seasons, including spring chinook fishing on the Columbia River, will resume next Tuesday. Some fishing in marine areas will remain closed.
Turkey and spring black bear hunting seasons will resume, and the bear season has been extended to June 30.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said the agency is asking hunters and anglers to stay local but isn’t defining what that means other than that people should stick with day trips. Susewind also said people should come well-equipped with food, water and personal hygiene products such as hand sanitizer.
“I’m asking people to take what they’ve learned these past few weeks and continue putting these measures into play as you fish, hunt and enjoy your local wildlife area. We’re happy to reopen these opportunities, and we need you to continue working with us to stay safe.”
He said people who can not meet the social distancing or travel guidelines and still engage in their activity would be eligible for refunds for tags and permits they have purchased.
Campgrounds and visitor centers at Washington State Parks will remain shuttered, and camping will not be allowed in undeveloped or backcountry areas of the parks.
Some parks, where crowding is a particular concern or where local communities have expressed reservations, may remain closed. People who plan to visit state land when it reopens are advised to make sure their chosen destination is open before leaving their home, according to state recommendations. Those who find their destinations crowded are advised to seek a new location.
