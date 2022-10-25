GRANGEVILLE — A 42-year-old Reubens man died early Monday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 233 south of Grangeville.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the man was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup truck south at 7:24 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by a 69-year-old woman from Riggins.
The man, Andrew Beck, was not wearing a seat belt; the woman was wearing a seat belt, the state police reported. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital where the man succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin was notified.