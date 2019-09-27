A more user friendly Pullman city website is expected to go live in late October, one of the many city updates provided during Thursday’s Pullman Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
Kimberly Johnson, notetaker for Pullman Parks and Recreation Commission, said the new website is designed to be accessible and easier for the public to read. She said it should be online Oct. 28.
There was also some news regarding the beautification of Pullman. Parks Superintendent Alan Davis said by the end of this year, volunteers will begin planting 17,000 flowers along Bishop Boulevard.
The project, spearheaded by Karen Kiessling and Ken Casavant, aims to replace some of the flowers that were lost because of construction projects on Bishop Boulevard.
In 2015, Kiessling and Casavant led an effort to plant 50,000 daffodil bulbs along Bishop Boulevard and other streets across Pullman.
Davis said he expects the order for delivery of $6,000 worth of flowers from Holland will be sent by the end of October.
The new bulbs will be planted between the intersection of Bishop Boulevard and Harvest Drive to about where the Washington State Employees Credit Union is located.
On Johnson Road, progress is being made on Mary’s Park, a 5-acre ADA accessible park.
Davis said about 40 percent to 45 percent of the park’s play elements have been completed. Crews this summer installed and completed a play platform in the form of a train designed for children in wheelchairs.
Among the park’s other features will be a zipline, playground diggers for adults and children, demonstration gardens and musical instruments such as a xylophone and chimes.
Kurt Dahmen, Pullman recreation superintendent, also gave an update on a component of the $2.4 million bond passed in February, 2018, to improve city parks and paths.
On Tuesday, the Pullman City Council rejected a bid to build a new mobile outdoor events stage because it was well over the estimated price of $125,000.
Dahmen said that estimate turned out to be only enough for a “bare bones” stage, and he said staff will scale back the project and hope to request bids again in November.
