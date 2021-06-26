Revenge of the BadKitten: It’s a shoe-in

I often worry about finding a lead-in to my column, an image or anecdote that will set the theme and tone for the next 500 words. I look mostly outdoors for symbols of hope or joy: A wild pansy, growing through a crack in the sidewalk in barely a teaspoon of dry dirt. A sunny child on a skateboard, flying free in the shadow of the pandemic. Bright goldfinches at our bird feeders. Jewel-colored poppies, flaunting their petals. An impetuous gardener’s miracle, a live pumpkin, turning orange on its vine. This week I didn’t have to leave the house to find my topic, which, unfortunately, didn’t suggest either hope or joy. I looked down at the floor of my office — and what to my wondering eyes did appear? Not a jolly old elf in a sleigh and eight tiny reindeer, grounded during a test flight in June. No. Benjamin BadKitten had pooped in one of the shoes I wear for gardening.
Maybe my Maine coon cat has a misguided case of hero worship. Last year I started feeding a large, semi-feral street cat, who prowls our neighborhood through the night. To Benjamin, this guy is the essence of cool. Soon after the cat became a regular visitor, BBK stayed out all night, for the first time in 14 years. He finally slunk home at 6 a.m. and staggered to his cat tower, where he curled up on its topmost perch and faked sleep, like an errant teenager after blowing off curfew. Benjamin slept for most of the next day, but his long rest seemed more of an exhausted collapse than a routine nap. His ears stayed flattened, and his normally sleek fur looked scruffy. His walk on the wild side must have left him subdued, because he met his midnight deadline for weeks afterward. The night before he defiled my shoe, he even came in early, but glared at me an hour later, when I was ready for bed and wouldn’t let him go outside again. How, he seemed to wonder, could he earn his motorcycle jacket and street cred like the big guy’s, if he had to come home before dawn? By morning BBK had committed a felony in my shoe, an action more precise than anything positive he’s ever done as my chief garden staffer. This offense was much worse than his annual ritual of peeing on the pansies. This was personal, a defiant, in-your-face gesture. In my footwear, actually.
My BadKitten is normally sweet natured, in his own self-absorbed way. He’s my furry shadow, wedging himself beside me in my armchair, following me from room to room, and trotting after me on my way to the garden. He even reveals an occasional moment of compassion. Earlier this season, my foot slipped sideways on a flagstone, and the jolt knocked me backward, against our house. I hit my head on the brick wall and felt shaken enough to go inside. My husband, Lee, knelt beside me and held my hand until the little stars stopped sparkling in front of my eyes. Benjamin also sensed my distress. He leaped onto my lap, set his front paws on my chest and gently bumped my chin with his head before he settled on my lap. He could have been a comforting presence, if he hadn’t kept flapping his tail in my face. I know in my heart that BBK’s nasty incident this week wasn’t typical. But from now on, I’ll store my shoes in the closet.
Craft Rozen wishes her BadKitten would find a better role model than a night-roaming tomcat. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com