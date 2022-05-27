Fuel prices are obscene, inflation is soaring, yet Americans are expected to push those two facts aside and hit the road in big numbers this weekend.
The travel and automobile organization AAA is estimating 39 million Americans will make trips 50 or more miles from their homes over the next three days. Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said higher costs for fuel and consumer goods and pent-up travel demand are battling for the hearts, minds and wallets of travelers.
People appear to be motivated by what Conde calls “revenge travel” — clawing back the opportunities and experiences torpedoed by COVID-19.
“People are just bound and determined to get even with the deprivation they have dealt with. Last year was a start but we are looking at an 8% upward trajectory (on travel),” Conde said.
But he noted consumer confidence is at an 11-year low and inflation is the highest it’s been in four decades. The national average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel is $4.60.
“So obviously there is going to be some sort of tipping point where people will say there is no way to execute on it. We don’t think the majority of people are at that point,” he said. “People are still willing to absorb that cost if it means making up for lost time.”
That doesn’t mean high prices aren’t dampening some travel enthusiasm. Conde said 56% of Americans said fuel prices north of $4 a gallon influence their driving habits. That number jumps to 75% when prices surpass $5 per gallon.
“So at $4.60 (per gallon), you’ve got about 66% of the country trying to figure out how to make some kind of adjustment to deal with that pain.”
He thinks travelers may pass on long-distance road trips this summer and instead pick places a bit closer to home and perhaps look for a “base camp” from which they can make short, fuel-friendly explorations.
Memorial Day weekend is typically the time gas prices start to climb. Conde doesn’t expect anything different this year. Demand for fuel combined with tight supplies is likely going to mean increased prices. On top of that, Conde noted the summer blends of gasoline that include additives to reduce evaporation are more expensive to manufacture.
“Just the process of making that change is another 7 to 10 cents,” he said. “We are unfortunately not at the finish line yet, as far as these prices go.”
The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Lewiston was $4.62 on Thursday, compared to an Idaho average of $4.68. Diesel averaged $5.54 in Idaho and $5.36 in Lewiston on Thursday. In Washington, drivers were paying an average of $5.21 for unleaded and $5.77 for diesel, compared to a Clarkston average of $4.65 for unleaded and $5.33 for diesel.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.
Holiday weekend to bring springlike condition
Memorial Day Weekend is often regarded as the unofficial kickoff to summer but this year will feel unmistakably springlike.
Yep — below-normal temperatures and a healthy chance of rain are in the forecast.
“We are going to see temperatures dropping back down to below normal for this time of year,” said Steven Van Horn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane. “Overall for the region, we are looking at highs generally in the kind of upper 50s and 60s; we will see chances for some showers on Saturday across the Lewiston-Clarkston area and then those showers will be progressively going northward across eastern Washington and northern Idaho for Saturday night.”
Expect cool and showery weather Sunday followed by a 40% chance of rain Monday with a high in the low 60s at Lewiston and Clarkston. The pattern of cool, springlike weather is expected to continue into next week.
Summer officially starts June 21 — the longest day of the year.