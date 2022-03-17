BOISE — Legislation that provides an estimated $43 million in local property tax relief was introduced and sent directly to the House floor Wednesday, bypassing a public hearing.
House Bill 781 is a revised version of HB 735, which passed the House last week on a 63-1 vote.
Like the previous measure, HB 781 eliminates the county indigent program and charity levy. Counties are also required to lower their annual property tax levy by an amount equal to what they used to raise through the charity levy.
The legislation also shifts responsibility for public defense from counties to the state. It pays for that move in a slightly different manner than HB 735, but counties still end up footing the bill.
The legislation requires a portion of local sales tax dollars that otherwise would have gone to the counties flow instead into a new public defense fund. By fiscal 2026, the required diversion amounts to $44 million per year.
The state would tap the fund to pay for public defense services. If costs exceed $44 million, the state would have to cover the difference.
In addition, HB 781 requires half of the annual growth in the cities’ share of the sales tax distribution be used for property tax relief.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, cosponsored the bill with Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg.
Moyle told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday that the Association of Idaho Cities hadn’t seen the legislation yet. Nevertheless, the committee sent the measure directly to the House floor — forestalling any opportunity the association would have to testify on the bill before House members vote on it.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, objected to the move.
She noted that the first version of the bill was also fast-tracked. It went through committee in the morning and was approved on the House floor later that afternoon.
“This bill is complex,” she said. “There are stakeholders who are impacted, and we don’t know where they stand.”
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, said speed is of the essence, given the push to adjourn the 2022 session as early as next week.
“We’re up against the clock,” he said. “Property tax relief has been a big concern in my district and I think across the state … We have to vote (on HB 781) on the House floor, so we still have time to go over it. But if this is going to get done this year, we have to get moving.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.