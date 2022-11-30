Rex tracks in the snow

Recent snow in Moscow lured this Tyrannosaurus rex out of hiding for some fun at Berman Creekside Park. The photo was snapped by C. Pace, and uploaded to "Share Your Snaps," an online community photo album at inland360.com.

