Roughly 6,500 more people ride Pullman Transit than Moscow’s SMART Transit on any given day.
The large ridership disparity and SMART Transit’s proposed third bus route were two items discussed by the incoming and outgoing executive directors of SMART Transit at a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum titled, “Public Transport in Moscow and the Palouse,” Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center in Moscow.
SMART is an acronym for Sustainable Moscow Area Regional Transportation. It provides public transportation at no charge to its riders and is funded by federal grants and local agencies like the city of Moscow, Latah County and the University of Idaho.
SMART Transit Executive Director Dan Gray, who will officially turn over his duties to University of Idaho employee Ben Aiman this month, said 800 to 900 riders use Moscow’s two fixed routes each day while Pullman Transit Manager Wayne Thompson told the Daily News about 7,000 to 8,000 people use the Pullman public bus system on weekdays. That number declines on weekends, Thompson said.
Gray said more people use Pullman Transit because Washington State University parking is challenging and many WSU students come from metropolitan areas and are familiar with public transit.
“Public transit is a way of life in a place like Seattle,” Gray said.
Meanwhile, University of Idaho students often come from small Idaho towns and do not use public transportation as frequently.
Gray said bus ridership numbers have dropped nationally because of increased use of fuel-efficient cars and declining gasoline prices, but SMART Transit ridership has grown about 20,000 riders each of the past two years.
Gray said about 155,000 riders were recorded in 2017, 174,000 in 2018 and 194,000 in 2019 between the east and west Moscow fixed routes and Dial-A-Ride.
SMART Transit expanded its service by one hour on weekdays and added Saturday service in 2018. Gray said he expects ridership numbers to climb again this year.
Dial-A-Ride riders can schedule an appointment to be picked up and dropped off in Moscow for $1.50 to a location or $3 roundtrip — the same fare since 1994, Gray said.
He said other public transit agencies across the country have restricted Dial-A-Ride to only those with mobility challenges but anyone can use SMART Transit Dial-A-Ride.
SMART Transit will add a third fixed route this fall on the southeast side of Moscow if the federal grant money it applied for is approved.
Gray said SMART Transit will probably find out in the next six weeks or so if it was awarded the funding. If it does, the route would be implemented Oct. 5.
Just like the two existing fixed routes, the third route would be 20 minutes long and stop and end at the Intermodal Transit Center on the University of Idaho campus. It would also operate at the same hours of the two routes, which are 6:40 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8:10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The route would include stops at or near Joseph Street, White Avenue, Alturas Park, Indian Hills Drive, The Grove apartment complex and Public Health-Idaho North Central District on East Palouse River Drive.
Gray told the Daily News last month that several residential developments have sprung up in some of the planned stops on the proposed route. It would cost about $135,000 per year to operate the third route and the grant would cover about two-thirds of that amount.
